There's a reason alcohol has a reputation for being the great leveler. After all, how many times have you rounded up all of your friends with a simple "let's grab a drink" text? And how many times have you reached for a cocktail to soothe your nerves or to deflect an awkward situation? It's not hard to see why alcohol (in moderation) can be a favorite social lubricant.
On the flip side, if you are someone who chooses not to drink, it can make it difficult to go out and socialize. Of course, that's not to say that you don't have any non-alcoholic options, but let's face it — club soda is no fun.
Enter: Curious Elixirs, a non-alcoholic cocktail brand that's perfect for sober people, or for non-sober people who just want to cut back on their drinking (but not their partying). Sure, there are other alcohol-free cocktails on the market, but this one was made by a bar owner who surely knows the ins and outs of making a good drink — with or without booze.
Curious Elixirs founder John Wiseman set out to create his own brand of non-alcoholic cocktails after his best friend decided to get sober. "He didn't have anything to drink when celebrating with friends besides club soda," Wiseman tells Refinery29. "At the same time, friends [of mine] were getting pregnant, and I even found myself drinking too much. So I cut way back on my drinking and started tinkering in the kitchen, [and] Curious Elixirs was born."
Wiseman says that Curious Elixirs, which are inspired by craft cocktails, are meant to be "unique but familiar." Since launching on Kickstarter in late September, the brand has already amassed over $28,000 in backing money, nearly reaching its goal of $30,000.
With 10 days to go and just $2,000 to get to its end goal, Curious Elixirs may soon turn your mocktail dreams into a reality. To find out more, go to Curious Elixirs' website and check out the video below.
