On Thursday, Cara Delevingne posted a touching tribute to late professional skateboarder and model Dylan Reider on Instagram. According to Sports Illustrated, Reider died of complications from leukemia on Tuesday. In 2014, Delevingne and Reider collaborated on a DKNY campaign.
"One of the kindest, most down to down, incredible human beings I have ever encountered. You will be so missed by so many people," Delevingne wrote in the caption. She shared a photo of the two of them together, sitting on a yellow cab in New York City.
Reider, who was 28 years old, became a professional skateboarder at 18. Well-respected in his field, he was known for his style — he owned a jewelry shop on Canal street called The Hunt — and athletic grace. As a model, he appeared in Vogue in 2013 in addition to his feature in the 2014 DKNY campaign.
In a statement to Jenkem magazine, Reider's family said, "[Reider's] passion for life, art, music, fashion and skateboarding has always been contagious. Dylan will be remembered by all as a loving son, brother and friend. In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests donations be made in Dylan’s memory to Dr. Stephen Forman."
See Delevingne's post, below.
