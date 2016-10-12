Bachelor spin-off Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? promises to grant viewers a peek into the real lives of the two former contestants. But one vet of the reality dating show is questioning just how real the premiere episode is.
"Pretty sure JoJo is over Ben," former Bachelor contestant Becca Tilley tweeted. "Pretty sure Ben is over JoJo. Pretty sure Lauren & JoJo are friends. And pretty sure producers pushed that."
Tilley was referencing a bit of (maybe manufactured?) drama in last night's premiere. The episode shows Lauren Bushnell concerned over the fact that her fiancé Ben Higgins would be reuniting with JoJo Fletcher, a woman he once said he loved on national television. Higgins and Bushnell had been invited to a taping of Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, according to Us Weekly. But Tilley is convinced there was no reason for Bushnell to worry, and her friend Fletcher confirmed that, tweeting, "& I'm pretty sure you're right Rebecca!"
Though Tilley was quick to call bullshit, she wasn't totally disappointed by the new series — she's a fan of the soundtrack. "This song playing in the background! #benandlauren," she tweeted, with plenty of loving emoji.
