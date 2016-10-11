George & Amal Clooney Are Moving To NYC & This Is Where They'll Be Living

It looks like New York City is about to get two new A-list residents. Page Six recently broke the news that George and Amal Clooney have selected a new home base in Midtown Manhattan. The couple's place is in the city's newest luxury apartment building, One Hundred East Fifty Third Street, which is expected to be completed next year. Though we don't know exactly how much the Clooneys spent on their new digs, according to Page Six, apartments in the building start at $2.6 million, and the most expensive penthouse is going for $65 million.
This opulent building is perfect for the celeb couple. Not only is it beautifully designed, it's also located close to the United Nations, where Amal, a human rights lawyer, spends a lot of time for work. One Hundred East Fifty Third Street will also feature amenities fit for this famous duo. According to a press release, the building's first two levels will hold a gourmet marketplace and a three-star restaurant from French chef Joël Robuchon. Here, residents can enjoy private dining and a separate elevator entryway for privacy.
When George and Amal move in, they'll also be treated to full concierge services, including dedicated lifestyle managers, residence management, global travel agents, personal shopping, and priority event access. The building also has a 60-foot swimming pool, impressive exercise facilities, a sauna and spa treatment center, a residential library, and residential lounges. Sounds pretty extravagant, but what about the residences themselves? Believe us, they live up to the rest of the building. Take a look ahead.
