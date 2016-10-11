Simone Biles Was Just Asked To Prom

Is it prom season already? For Simone Biles, yes, it is.
Biles posted a Snapchat today of the most adorable way she was asked to the traditional high school celebration. As someone who, with her team, brought home four gold medals during the 2016 Olympics in Rio, it's unfamiliar to see her doing such "normal" teenage things, but the way she was asked was anything but.
While diehard Simone fans were probably hoping Zac Efron would be the one to take the 19-year-old to the event (especially after they shared that kiss during the games), her friend Noah seems even better. According to the Snap, he came all the way to Omaha, Nebraska with a sign that read "Number 1 in the world. Number 1 in my heart. Simone Biles, PROM?"
Judging by the happy faces in the photo, Simone said yes. And judging by Noah's preparedness in asking Simone so early, he means business. We expect the couple to have the most on-point matching outfits. And would an entrance routine be too much to ask? Probably, but if you're going to prom with Simone Biles, you better be ready to put on a show.
