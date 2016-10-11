Jennifer Weiner Is The Body-Positive Hero We All Need Right Now

Earlier this year, Weiner started the #WearTheSwimsuit movement on Twitter, encouraging followers to post photos of themselves in their swimsuits to spread the message that all bodies are beautiful — an idea that we're pretty familiar with here at Refinery29.
“When you start to see bodies that look like yours, it resets your idea of what ‘normal’ is and how you’re supposed to look,” she told People about her mission at the time. “There’s an actual impact that visuals have, so I wanted to give the world some visuals.”
It's probably no coincidence that Weiner chose Twitter as her medium for a body-positive movement. After all, one peek at the author's timeline will tell you that she's a master tweeter, in addition to everything else. From her clever live-tweeting of The Bachelor to her take on presidential debates, Weiner's wit shines, even in as little as 140 characters.
In celebration of her new collection of personal essays, Hungry Heart: Adventures In Life, Love, and Writing, we looked back on a few of her sharpest, most body-positive tweets. Take a look, get inspired, and grab your own copy of the book, which hits bookstores today.
I hate finding fat jokes in my chick lit. Worse than a black fly in my Chardonnay. 😒— Jennifer Weiner (@jenniferweiner) August 12, 2016
@AustinTXSteph It was important for me to write a book where thin didn't equal happiness and heroine accepts herself -- and THEN finds love!— Jennifer Weiner (@jenniferweiner) August 22, 2016
Heroine in GOOD IN BED loses weight bc of depression, is miserable. Book ends with triumphant weight gain! #twist https://t.co/lrOWDZJFtb— Jennifer Weiner (@jenniferweiner) August 22, 2016
So yes, weight loss is technically part of the plot. But her happy ending does not come as result of thinnening. https://t.co/lrOWDZJFtb— Jennifer Weiner (@jenniferweiner) August 22, 2016
PHEW. Because that's...a piece of fruit! It's no shape for a girl, or a guy, or any human person! https://t.co/r5jEz4a4uS— Jennifer Weiner (@jenniferweiner) August 17, 2016
Spoken like a man who bullied one of his beauty queens into an eating disorder. #DebateNight https://t.co/x5aE2YYxmp— Jennifer Weiner (@jenniferweiner) September 27, 2016
"Mr. President. Sorry to disturb you, but there's been an incident. Another former beauty queen has gained weight." https://t.co/iMdqpbIuRb— Jennifer Weiner (@jenniferweiner) September 30, 2016
Life goal: to get to the point/raise daughters who see "WW" and think Wonder Woman before Weight Watchers.— Jennifer Weiner (@jenniferweiner) June 27, 2016
Once more, with feeling. RT @prof_goldberg: "The Shame of Fat Shaming" by @Sayantani16 http://t.co/d6aTnvqh3o— Jennifer Weiner (@jenniferweiner) March 21, 2014
@kelly_yeager I don't think any woman deserves to be bullied for her appearance. Disagree with her politics, sure. But "fat pig" and "slob?"— Jennifer Weiner (@jenniferweiner) September 27, 2016
Aw. Could have skipped Bruce fat-shaming a "terribly overweight" competitor. Be kind to everyone who doesn't fit the mold. #brucejennerabc— Jennifer Weiner (@jenniferweiner) April 25, 2015
Commercials for "Cinderella." Okay, when a fat girl can't even get cast as an ugly stepsister, Hollywood's got a problem.— Jennifer Weiner (@jenniferweiner) January 27, 2015
@ubergrrrl Glad you liked it. Makes me happy that a not-so-skinny girl can turn on the set and see someone who looks like her.— Jennifer Weiner (@jenniferweiner) July 9, 2012