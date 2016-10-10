Green Wine Is Officially A Thing & It's Exactly What You Think It Is

Creating a brand is developing a product that can not be duplicated. Vino OG aka It's It is exclusive to creation of Mary Jane Wines. Now off to day two of the Cannabis Business Summit in Oakland. #original #maryjanewines #vinoog #cannabis #merryjane #hempxxx #patientsfirst #cannabisnowmagazine #fogcitycollective #growyourown #cannabiscommunity #gateway #marijuana #wine #winemaking #infusedwine #dopemagazine #cannabisculture #riseandgrind #cannabisbusinesssumit

