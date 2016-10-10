Green Wine Is Officially A Thing & It's Exactly What You Think It Is

Creating a brand is developing a product that can not be duplicated. Vino OG aka It's It is exclusive to creation of Mary Jane Wines. Now off to day two of the Cannabis Business Summit in Oakland. #original #maryjanewines #vinoog #cannabis #merryjane #hempxxx #patientsfirst #cannabisnowmagazine #fogcitycollective #growyourown #cannabiscommunity #gateway #marijuana #wine #winemaking #infusedwine #dopemagazine #cannabisculture #riseandgrind #cannabisbusinesssumit
After a long, hard day, the last thing you want to do is make one more decision, even if it's just about how you're going to unwind. Thankfully, there's now a product that allows you to avoid having to decide between relaxing with wine or weed. That's right, weed wine is here.
California winemakers have recently started producing marijuana-infused wine for commercial purposes. With this never-before-available beverage, you can get tipsy and stoned at the very same time if you so choose.
Before you get too excited, we have to tell you that unfortunately it might be a little difficult to obtain new levels of relaxation with weed wine. In most states where marijuana is legal, like Washington, Oregon, and Colorado, it's still illegal to infuse alcohol with it. According to Elite Daily, California is currently the only state where this cannabis creation is sold.
Even if you're in California, you can't get your hands on a bottle of ganja-steeped vino unless you have a medical marijuana license. If you've got one of those, you're all set, but it'll still cost you. Elite Daily also reported that just half a bottle of weed-infused wine could cost anywhere between $120 to $400. That's a lot of green. So, you'll just have to decide for yourself whether jumping through all those hoops is worth it for some pot port or cannabis cabernet.
California winemakers have recently started producing marijuana-infused wine for commercial purposes. With this never-before-available beverage, you can get tipsy and stoned at the very same time if you so choose.
Before you get too excited, we have to tell you that unfortunately it might be a little difficult to obtain new levels of relaxation with weed wine. In most states where marijuana is legal, like Washington, Oregon, and Colorado, it's still illegal to infuse alcohol with it. According to Elite Daily, California is currently the only state where this cannabis creation is sold.
Even if you're in California, you can't get your hands on a bottle of ganja-steeped vino unless you have a medical marijuana license. If you've got one of those, you're all set, but it'll still cost you. Elite Daily also reported that just half a bottle of weed-infused wine could cost anywhere between $120 to $400. That's a lot of green. So, you'll just have to decide for yourself whether jumping through all those hoops is worth it for some pot port or cannabis cabernet.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.
Advertisement