Election jokes are Saturday Night Live's bread and butter, so it should come as no surprise that the cast took aim at Donald Trump's hot mic scandal. But host Lin-Manuel Miranda also got a chance to shine in his opening monologue. Below, we've rounded up the must-see moments from last night's SNL.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Not Throwing Away His Shot
If you haven't seen Hamilton and you can't understand why there's so much buzz about Lin-Manuel Miranda, you need to watch his opening monologue. First, you get to see that natural enthusiasm that's endeared him to millions. Then, his intro is quickly followed by a rap called "I'm Not Throwing Away My Shot," where he takes you on a tour of the set, takes a jab at Donald Trump, and tells Lorne Michaels what most of us already know: Sorry, but you're never getting tickets to Hamilton, bro.
The VP Debate
SNL's opening sketch started off slow, because, let's face it, there's nothing funny about Mike Pence and Tim Kaine. But luckily, the show moved on to Donald Trump's hot mic scandal. Enter another frighteningly accurate Trump portrayal from Alec Baldwin that will leave you in tears (partially because this is real life).
A Day Off
SNL's best sketch of the night might be this look at the life of Kellyanne Conway, Trump's campaign manager. The joke here is that there's no such thing as a day off when your candidate is Donald Trump and every day has a new scandal. Kate McKinnon's attempts to gloss over Trump's scandals are spot-on for anyone who's ever watched Conway on CNN.
Stranger Things
SNL gave us a "sneak peak" of Stranger Things' second season. Lin-Manuel Miranda plays Dustin (lisp and all) and we finally get to meet Lucas' family, played by Leslie Jones and Kenan Thompson. More skits with Jones and Thompson, please?
