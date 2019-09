Rachel ( Emily Blunt ) is a commuter whose life is tangled up with the lives of Megan (Haley Bennett) and Anna (Rebecca Ferguson). Rachel is the girl on the train, and Megan is the one Rachel watches as it rattles by. What Rachel can’t see from her perch is that Megan works as a nanny for Anna, who is married to Rachel’s ex-husband, Tom. It’s hard to map out and taxing to follow, until everyone’s real connection becomes apparent: No one likes Rachel, and not even Rachel really likes Rachel. She’s plagued by alcoholism, spends her days riding the train aimlessly until it gets dark out and she goes back to her cave, crashing in a friend’s spare room. She’s not only riding the train past Megan’s house, but her old one, too — to watch the couple she’s obsessed with. Rachel contonually reminds herself of the life she lost when Tom left her for Anna.The elephant in the room throughout all of this is The Girl on the Train's twisted sister, Gone Girl. Their similarities are clear, and Girl on the Train tries its best to turn the David Fincher movie’s intrigue upside down. In effect, all of Gone Girl’s really clever elements are flipped and presented with a little more heavy-handed suspense. Because, after all, we have some idea of how this movie will end. The Girl on the Train is similar to Gone Girl, but its real burden is its insistence on forcing some sense of unpredictability Both of these psychological thrillers deal with the tensions inherent in their suburban settings. But while Gone Girl smashes voyeurism into the American Dream, The Girl on the Train feels like someone has shoved a True Detective-style storyline into a house on a suburban street. The mundanity of nice, clean suburbs, it reports, can force people into doing some pretty terrible things. Netflix’s Amanda Knox documentary — itself imperfect — has more believable plot kinks.