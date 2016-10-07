Maybe the creatives behind this movie haven't spent the same amount of time as I have watching truly ridiculous Lifetime dramas. There’s an awkward age gap for tween TV watchers, between the mindset of having outgrown Disney, being uninterested in anything on MTV post-Cribs, and not feeling ready to turn on SNL and catch onto all of the subtle jokes. That’s when I watched Lifetime. The plots were contrived — they always seemed to involve something about identify theft, a controlling boyfriend, a crazed neighbor, or a lurking ex — but the dullness didn’t matter. These were psychological thrillers that were deeply concerned about women, and interested in watching them escape whatever lackluster narrative arc they happened to be trapped in.



Who lives, who dies, and who did it are all questions of little consequence. Gone Girl understands that. Its biggest capper — that Amazing Amy isn’t really dead, but rather had orchestrated her own disappearance — is revealed halfway through because the marriage at the story’s center is compelling enough to sustain the rest of the film. Because The Girl on the Train has less to work with, it busies itself with plot twists that don’t do much to sell its intensity.