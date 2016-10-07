The Netflix series stars Mike Colter as the bulletproof titular character, marking a milestone for diversity in superhero treatments on the small screen. Luke Cage takes place in Harlem and features an impressive supporting cast of mostly Black actors, including Mahershala Ali (Remy Danton on House of Cards), Rosario Dawson, and Alfre Woodard.
Lack of white people in Luke Cage makes me uncomfortable. This show is racist, how is this on Netflix???— ᴇʟᴇᴄᴛʀɪᴄ★ʟᴏᴠᴇʟʏʟᴀɴᴅ (@CommanderLovely) October 2, 2016
im not racist but :/ why is luke cage so political :/ why do they talk about being black all the time :/ where are the white characters :/— shrek rap (@apronikas) October 3, 2016
Is it me or the new Netflix. Luke Cage a little racist. Notice it's mostly black where is the diversity. @LIVE_COVERAGE— LiberalsUnited (@RockerThompson) September 28, 2016
my review of Marvels Luke Cage.... mehhh its okay... not enough white people— the beast (@Evil_Death_) September 30, 2016
Where is the diversity. Does diversity mean no white people? #LukeCage— Brighton Whytock 🌐 (@brightonus33) September 30, 2016
The racist white cop trope is a racist trope. #LukeCage https://t.co/SbTCYCcqr7— EscapeVelocity (@EscapeVelo) September 30, 2016
Exactly. Now, go binge Luke Cage if you haven't already, and appreciate the fact that there's not a single "racist" thing about it.
100s of all-white shows: normal— B😱R😱I😱A😱N (@Zelgadas) October 4, 2016
1 mostly-black show: racist
The world according to fragile white people. #LukeCage
They had a white character on Luke Cage.— Jeaux A. (@JeauxAlejandro) October 4, 2016
He was a corrupt cop.#Yall were adequately represented.
The same people getting upset about a lack of white people in Luke Cage are in for a surprise when Black Panther comes out.— Problematic Prodigy (@maskedProdigy) October 3, 2016
LMAO at white people vexing at the lack of white characters on "Luke Cage", now you know what watching "Friends" felt like.— TBH (@TheBlackHermit) October 4, 2016
Damn can we have anything? How many Super Hero movies are there with hardly any black people or culture in them? https://t.co/OB65aOVecy— RICHARDPRIOR (@AMBASSADORICK) October 7, 2016