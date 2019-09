"IF YOU CAN’T HANDLE HAVING A TRANS KID, DON’T HAVE KIDS,” Ira wrote . "I survived conversion therapy and transphobic abuse. I'm 22 and I live in New York City and I just put on my androgel. #RealLiveTransAdult."Ira, a poet and co-editor of Vetch: A Magazine of Trans Poetry & Poetics, told Refinery29 that people shouldn't read too much into his tweets. "Do not mistake my political passion for anger at [my father]. My family loves what privacy we have."In 2012, when he made a video for WeHappyTrans, Ira told viewers who had been most supportive of his transition: "My friends, my peers, who I'm lucky to have relationships with a lot of ever since high school, which is when I came out and transitioned socially."A rep for Beatty said the actor does not have any additional comments on the matter.