Breast-feeding isn't always a seamless process, but at least Emily Blunt has a sense of humor about it.
In an interview for the November issue of InStyle magazine, Blunt likened the moment her milk came in to "a tsunami" that hit during a date with her husband, John Krasinski.
"After we got home from the hospital, I didn’t shower for a week, and then John and I were like, ‘Let’s go out for dinner,’” she told the magazine about the time after giving birth to the couple's second daughter, Violet. “I could last only about an hour because my boobs were exploding. When the milk first comes in, it’s like a tsunami. But we went, just to prove to ourselves that we could feel normal for a second.”
Blunt had previously (and hilariously, we might add), opened up about her breast-feeding experience after giving birth to her first daughter, Hazel, telling Ellen DeGeneres that "it was like something out of a horror movie."
"My boobs also thought I'd had 12 children," she told DeGeneres. "I could have been the wet nurse in medieval times. I could have fed the village while they all went to work."
While producing too much milk can seem like a good problem to have, as Blunt points out, it can be pretty overwhelming to feel like your breasts are "exploding." And on the flip side, feeling like you aren't producing enough milk can also be a source of stress for new moms.
In other words, as beneficial as breast-feeding is, it can also be hard work. And moms shouldn't feel bad if it doesn't always go according to plan — just ask Blunt.
