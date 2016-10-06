Dealership Claims Anton Yelchin's Death Was His Own Fault

This past June, actor Anton Yelchin was tragically killed when his car rolled down his driveway and struck him. Now the dealership named in Yelchin's parent's wrongful death suit is claiming that the blame lies with the young actor, not the business.
The late actor's parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Chrysler dealership in Valencia, CA, this past August. But, according to TMZ, an official response from the dealership claims that Yelchin's "misuse, misapplication, or damage" of the car was really what led to his death.
The company also reportedly suggested that Yelchin's parents may have altered the car after the accident. The dealership is requesting the lawsuit be dismissed.
Yelchin was best known for playing Pavel Chekov in the recent reboot of the Star Trek franchise. When Star Trek Beyond was released in July, the film paid tribute to the actor who embodied the fan-favorite character. After the credits rolled and a tribute for late actor Leonard Nimoy faded, the message "For Anton" appeared.
