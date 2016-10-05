Jenelle Evans, star of Teen Mom 2, isn't happy that her boyfriend, David Eason, was recently sentenced to 60 days in prison for violating a restraining order, Perez Hilton reports. The mother of two, who is also pregnant with Eason's child, reportedly tweeted that the judge "hates David" — and allegedly rolled her eyes at him in court.
The two have been dating since September 2015, and seem pretty happy, despite their romantically troubled pasts. Evans wed Courtland Rogers in 2012, only to get a divorce two years later after being arrested for heroin possession. A restraining order prevents Eason from seeing his two children from a previous relationship.
Which brings us to today: Eason recently violated that restraining order when he hugged his son in a grocery store. As a result, he will spend 60 days in prison.
Still following? Basically, Evans' boyfriend — who is not at all related to her kids — violated a restraining order because he hugged his kid and Evans is upset. The situation is all a bit unclear. Though, what seems clear is that the two are very much in love. Both Evans and Eason post regularly about each other and she is currently expecting a baby girl with Eason.
