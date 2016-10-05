Last month, a theory making the rounds had many Grease fans wondering if Sandra Dee actually dies at the end of the 1978 film. Now, Sandy herself has spoken on the supernatural conjecture, and she's wondering if her "Hopelessly Devoted to You" character wasn't just dead — but undead.
The fan theory, shared on Reddit by user atomicbolt, suggested that Sandy dies in the drowning incident Danny mentions in "Summer Nights." The idea hinges on the final song's flying car — atomicbolt believes the whole film is Sandy's hallucination as she drowns, and she sees the convertible actually carrying her into heaven as she dies.
Jim Jacobs, a co-author behind Grease, has publicly confirmed that Sandy is alive and well throughout the film. But Newton-John, who played Sandy, seems to like atomicbolt's interpretation.
"Well, I laughed,” she said in an interview with AOL Build. “I thought it was hilarious. I thought it was wonderful that people were still talking about it all these years later. Then I thought, if that’s the case, we were the first zombie musical, and we look pretty good considering!"
Whoever is right, zombie Sandy could make a great Halloween costume.
