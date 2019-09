But the most dangerous thing about 1915's The Birth of a Nation is that it spurred a swell of rabid and violent racism in a very real way — namely, the KKK, whose numbers and vitriol soared after the its release.“[T]his film motivate[d] the massive resurgence of the terror group the Ku Klux Klan and the carnage exacted against people of African descent,” Parker explained to Filmmaker magazine. (If there’s a silver lining here, it’s that it also galvanized a nascent NAACP into action to discredit and ban the film.)As Parker put it , “There’s blood on that title.” His reappropriation of it is a bold bid to scrub out that ugly stain. “I’ve reclaimed this title and re-purposed it as a tool to challenge racism and white supremacy in America,” he told Filmmaker , “to inspire a riotous disposition toward any and all injustice in this country (and abroad) and to promote the kind of honest confrontation that will galvanize our society toward healing and sustained systemic change.”This message is especially prescient in the wake of police killings and systemic prejudice against Black Americans. It’s a rallying cry in the vein of Black Lives Matter. “From now on, The Birth of a Nation is attached to Nat Turner, one of the bravest revolutionaries this country has ever seen,” he told Vulture