Demi Lovato Looks SO Different With Straight Hair & Freckles

Demi Lovato can rock pretty much any look, which is why she's constantly surprising us with her hair and makeup choices. When Glamour magazine posted a photo of the 24-year-old as she appears on the November 2016 cover, fans barely recognized her, but when they did, they were obsessed.
With the freckles and straight hair, she looks just like the Demi Lovato we first met back when she appeared in Camp Rock in 2008. Now, she's all grown up, rocking dark eyeliner and an off-the-shoulder shirt.
"Who even is this she looks like a totally different person," one fan commented.
"I almost didn't recognize her in this," another added. "Looks so different from her Instagram."
It's true. IRL, Lovato tends towards a more voluminous haircut with her freckles obscured by her perfect contour. This is a whole new look, but it's clearly not one fans will forget about any time soon.
Clearly, Lovato was inspired by the shoot as well, because only a few hours earlier the star posted a freckle-licious photo of her own:
Just more proof that there's nothing she can't pull off.
