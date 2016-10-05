Demi Lovato Looks SO Different With Straight Hair & Freckles

With the freckles and straight hair, she looks just like the Demi Lovato we first met back when she appeared in Camp Rock in 2008. Now, she's all grown up, rocking dark eyeliner and an off-the-shoulder shirt.



"Who even is this she looks like a totally different person," one fan commented.



"I almost didn't recognize her in this," another added. "Looks so different from her Instagram."



It's true. IRL, Lovato tends towards a more voluminous haircut with her freckles obscured by her perfect contour. This is a whole new look, but it's clearly not one fans will forget about any time soon.



Clearly, Lovato was inspired by the shoot as well, because only a few hours earlier the star posted a freckle-licious photo of her own:

