PepsiCo is facing a lawsuit for implying that Naked Juices are healthier than they are.
A consumer advocacy group called the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) is alleging that PepsiCo dishonestly markets the drinks with claims like "only the best ingredients" and "just the healthiest fruits and vegetables" when, in reality, they contain a lot of sugar and aren't particularly nutritious.
"Consumers are paying higher prices for the healthful and expensive ingredients advertised on Naked labels, such as berries, cherries, kale and other greens, and mango," SPI litigation director Maia Kats said in a statement released to Business Insider.
While the Pomegranate Blueberry juice touts that it has no sugar added, for example, the smallest bottle still has 50% more sugar than a 12-once Pepsi can.
The CSPI is also claiming that Naked drinks are made with "cheap, nutrient-poor" juices rather than the nutritious vegetables they claim to contain. For instance, their Kale Blazer juice probably doesn't deserve that name — or the photos of kale and cucumbers on the bottle — since it's primarily made of orange and apple juice.
PepsiCo defended the product in a statement to Business Insider: "Any sugar present in Naked Juice products comes from the fruits and/or vegetables contained within and the sugar content is clearly reflected on label for all consumers to see."
Though it may be trendy, green juice in general tends to contain a lot of sugar without the fiber fruits and veggies normally provide. Naked Juice may market itself as a health drink, but clearly, marketing can be misleading.
