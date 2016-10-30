With the sun, moon, and Mercury in Scorpio this Monday, Halloween promises to live up to its spooky and seductive reputation. Although the festivities fall on a work night (bummer!), they are not to be missed. Not in the mood for a wild party? Intimate celebrations are perfectly acceptable, whether you're slipping off to snog a Cullen-lookalike vampire or hosting an American Horror Story marathon for close friends. Heads up: The sneaky and scintillating Scorpio influence promises both tricks and treats. Go lighter on the pumpkin IPAs, and don't go flirting with your BFF's boyfriend "just because it's Halloween." The feels will be fierce this Monday — especially jealousy!On Tuesday, the Scorpio sun will form a lucky trine (120-degree angle) to enchanted Neptune in Pisces — and we consider that a good thing, especially for Scorpio Hillary Clinton. Although this cosmic combination may reveal more secrets and scandals, it also brings the planetary PSA of, "When they go low, we go high." Avoid the Twitter trolls and damaging drags, and put energy toward the positive. That doesn't mean faking happiness when you're feeling angry! Just find ways to express yourself without taking anyone down in the process.