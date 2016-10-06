Secure That W In Fantasy Football With These Hot Tips

Week four of the season was a crazy one, that's for sure. For one thing, my personal fantasy football team, Good Better Besser, secured our first win (it's about damn time!). And some of our favorite quarterbacks, like Carolina's Cam Newton and Arizona's Carson Palmer, went down with concussions. (Feel better, guys!)



While both Newton and Palmer will be okay in due time, there's one person whose bruised ego may never recover. Enter last week's opponent, Cathy Ratto, who lost our bet and therefore had to eat three pies in one hour — with chopsticks.



While not all of us can hang in the winners' circle all the time, after a solid win in week four, I'm ready to dominate again in week five. And, to be honest, I'd better. The bet on the line this week is that the winner gets to post an embarrassing picture on the loser's social media. No, thank you.



So, if you want to win as badly as I do, watch this week's video for solid tips on who to start, who to drop, and who to add from the waiver wire. Until next week!

