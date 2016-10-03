As if fans of The Walking Dead weren't excited enough about the season 7 premiere on October 23, AMC just announced an amazing special episode of Talking Dead to follow. Twelve cast members, as well as executive producers Scott M. Gimple and Robert Kirkman, will gather at the famous Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles — in front of 2,000 fans — for a live, 90-minute edition of Talking Dead. Oh, and on hand will be every actor from that gut-wrenching closing scene in the season 6 finale: Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira and Jeffery Dean Morgan among them.
AMC president Charles Collier said that she hopes fans will tune in to the cast's conversation to "experience, discuss and process together this emotional episode." Emotional? Well, we'll clearly be finding out who got killed by crazed Negan, a well-kept secret. We last saw the villain wildly swinging around his beloved barbed bat, Lucille. At least we'll be able to grieve the loss together, right? Let's hope this episode of Talking Dead is a healing experience for all of us.
Advertisement