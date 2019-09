Alana Nichols is, no doubt, an inspiration. The 33-year-old New Mexico native is the first American female to win gold medals in both the Summer and Winter Games in two sports : basketball and alpine skiing. These are just a few of the accolades she's picked up along the way while competing in every games, five total, from 2008 to 2016. As if that weren't enough, Nichols decided to add a third sport — sprint kayaking — to her repertoire on her road to Rio. She makes mastering a new skill look easy, but it's far from that. The three-time Paralympic champion, who has been paralyzed from the waist down since a snowboarding accident in 2000, has had more than her share of challenges. Losing use of her legs isn't the worst of them. And though her talent and perseverance may inspire you, that's not what she's hoping her legacy will be.Refinery29 caught up with the five-time Paralympian hours after she returned from Rio, where she competed as a rookie in parakayak, to learn more about what drives her, how she overcomes adversity, and why she's not looking to inspire as much as educate — and get nods of respect."For me, the repetitive nature of the sport was a huge challenge, mentally and physically. With basketball and alpine skiing, I worked hard in the gym, but I relied on my natural talent and coordination to perform. Going into sprint kayaking, it was a matter of how much time I could get on the water. It was hours and hours of paddling. It took a lot of mental fortitude to stay focused."What made it more challenging was that I had an injury in my neck that caused a lot of nerve damage in my arm. I was a ski racer for six years, and with that, I had a number of heavy crashes. In the 2014 Sochi Winter Games two years ago, I had knocked my C6 vertebrae disc out of alignment when I fell on my face and was concussed. Little did I know that sprint kayaking was going to exacerbate that issue."A month-and-a-half out from Rio, I was feeling as strong as ever when I woke up with a crick in my neck. It progressed into something that I had never experienced before. I had a shoulder and forearm injury at the same time and numbness in my hand. It was super-frustrating to watch my arms atrophy. All the hard work leading up to Rio had dwindled away. It was pretty heartbreaking for me knowing that I wasn't going to be able to do my best. I won't be sprint kayaking anymore after this. Paddling really puts strain on my neck, so it's not in the cards for me.""You know, it was. I had to relinquish control and stop worrying about it, and as a result, I was able to paddle as well as I did. I didn't force it. The morning of the final, when we were on that 5:50 a.m. bus to Copacabana, I felt a sense of peace about it. When I got to the venue, where the water was glassy and the sun was rising, I shed tears because it had been a frustrating experience, and a very enlightening and fortunate one, too. It was possibly my last time competing at a Paralympic level. It hit me all at once, and I was grateful.""Yes. I had dislocated my shoulder about three years ago in a ski-racing accident that I had on Mount Hood in Oregon. I had skied into a boulder going about 45 miles per hour. It was horrific. I could have died. I broke both of my ankles and dislocated my right shoulder posteriorly. I had to have a full reconstructive surgery, and wear a sling for six weeks. Six months later, I was skiing in Sochi. When I started sprint kayaking [two years ago], I had to push through the pain of my overcompensation in my neck and weakness in my shoulder. After that injury, my shoulder is never going to be the same. It's always going to ache, and I found that kayaking was really painful.""After Sochi, I went to Hawaii for vacation. While there, I contacted AccesSurf , and they went out of their way to get me on the water. I found myself catching my first wave and realizing that there was no way that I could get back in a basketball gym or continue ski racing knowing how I like to ski (fast!). So once I learned how to surf, I knew I wanted to be on the water. That's when I learned about sprint kayaking in the 2016 Summer Games. I figured, I've done two Paralympic sports, and nobody has ever done three, so I thought I'd give it my best shot.""One of the things about parakayak being a new sport in 2016 [is that] there's not a lot of resources for paddlers, so it was difficult, for sure. I trained at a program called San Diego Canoe Kayak Team with a group of high school kids. Not having a training partner my age or a coach who understood parakayak were a few of the challenges that I had to face.""I gotta be honest, I fell victim to that pressure. We're all human and we have these egos. Being a three-time gold medalist, I wanted to finish strong and prove to the world that I could do three sports. As my skills developed, I did realize it wasn't necessarily about the podium, but rather proving to myself that I could get to the games and the final. It was also about following through with something that I said I would do. It's about pushing yourself harder than ever and finding out what you're made of."