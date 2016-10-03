Mindy Kaling's brother is not Black. But according to him, he's, well, "almost Black." Vijay Jojo Chokalingam is coming out with a book about the time he pretended to be Black to get into medical school, and he's included some gossip from Kaling's personal life.
In his book, available now, Kaling's older brother discusses that time he committed "racial fraud." His GPA was too low to get interest from top-rated medical schools, and he says that when he self-identified as Black, he had an easier time earning admission. News of the stunt first broke in 2015.
In between the story of Chokalingam's con and his argument against affirmative action, he also launches some pretty personal attacks against Kaling — and says she is "sabotaging" him in a new interview with the New York Post.
Kaling's older bro also says that she has "engineered public and private plots against her many frenemies in Hollywood." In his book, Chokalingam references one instance in particular: Kaling allegedly said she would help her ex-boyfriend's sister get an agent at William Morris Endeavor, and then intentionally asked the agency not to work with her.
All of these claims are shared in a bonus chapter titled Mindy Kaling: The Goddess of Vengeance. Subtlety isn't really Chokalingam's thing, it seems. Clearly, Kaling has better things to do than worry about her brother. Season 5 of The Mindy Project premieres on Hulu on October 4.
We've reached out to Kaling's rep for comment, and will update when we hear back.
In his book, available now, Kaling's older brother discusses that time he committed "racial fraud." His GPA was too low to get interest from top-rated medical schools, and he says that when he self-identified as Black, he had an easier time earning admission. News of the stunt first broke in 2015.
In between the story of Chokalingam's con and his argument against affirmative action, he also launches some pretty personal attacks against Kaling — and says she is "sabotaging" him in a new interview with the New York Post.
Kaling's older bro also says that she has "engineered public and private plots against her many frenemies in Hollywood." In his book, Chokalingam references one instance in particular: Kaling allegedly said she would help her ex-boyfriend's sister get an agent at William Morris Endeavor, and then intentionally asked the agency not to work with her.
All of these claims are shared in a bonus chapter titled Mindy Kaling: The Goddess of Vengeance. Subtlety isn't really Chokalingam's thing, it seems. Clearly, Kaling has better things to do than worry about her brother. Season 5 of The Mindy Project premieres on Hulu on October 4.
We've reached out to Kaling's rep for comment, and will update when we hear back.
Advertisement