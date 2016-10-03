Victoria Beckham Doesn't Want Ginger, Baby & Scary To Sing Spice Girls Songs

Spice Girls fans were slamming it to the left and shaking it to the right in July when Melanie Brown (Scary), Emma Bunton (Baby), and Geri Horner (Ginger) announced they were forming a new group called GEM.
There's just one catch: Victoria Beckham doesn't want them to sing any of their beloved Spice Girls tunes. And just like that, our hopes of hearing "2 Become 1" performed live went up in smoke.
The fashion designer formerly known as Posh Spice told The Sunday Times that she wishes her favorite bandmates success as a "new group," but expressed reservations about them recycling hits like "Wannabe."
"I do think they should sing their own material though, because what we did in the Spice Girls was so special," Beckham explained. "If they sang Spice Girls songs, I think I might be a bit sad.”
Beckham added that being in the pop group was a valuable life experience. "I think I learnt a lot from the Spice Girls, most importantly how you can have everything one minute and then lose it the next," she mused. "I've been given a second chance, so I'm not going to lose it again."
Duly noted.
