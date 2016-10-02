Lindsay Lohan Nearly Lost A Finger In Boating Accident

Lindsay Lohan, everyone’s favorite Mean Girl, has been through a lot lately. Not only has she had to deal with her evidently awful boyfriend, Egor Tarabosov, she also just seriously injured herself.
On a recent boating trip, she almost lost part of her finger and needed emergency surgery to reattach it. She detailed the accident on Snapchat. In a video, she says, “This is the result of me trying to anchor the boat by myself. My poor finger."
The caption on the video reveals that she had to literally find part of her finger to reattach it and that it hurt really bad. She wrote, “I almost lost my finger from the anchor. Well, I lost half my finger, thank goodness we found the piece of my finger…I just had surgery to fix it. It hurts so bad."
Be careful out there, Lindsay. You're going to need all of those fingers.
