Feeling stressed? Maybe you raised the bar a little too high…or maybe you're trying to do everything alone (guilty as charged…right?). Instead of plowing forward, suffering every step of the way, hit the brakes. Early this week, motivator Mars in ambitious Capricorn gets checked by free-spirited Jupiter in Libra, the sign of partnerships. Burning out can be averted by turning soloventures into tag teams. Follow the rule of "opposites attract" and unite with a complementary force.



On Friday, Mercury is on the move — at last! Since July 30, the planet of communication and data has been parked in analytical Virgo, making everyone fussy and perfectionistic at times. Normally, Mercury hovers in a sign for three weeks, but due to a retrograde from August 30 to September 22 (sorry to remind you), the cosmic messenger hung in Virgo for longer than expected. Now, Mercury is moving on to Libra until October 24, showering the world with peaceful, harmonious vibes. Libra loves to connect, especially in two-person pairings. This flirtatious, romantic period will be great for relationships, too. Time to make it official, stargazers.



