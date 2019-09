The other birth control shot available in Uganda, Depo-Provera (Depo for short), accounts for some 40% of the contraceptives used in Uganda and other countries in East and South Africa. Like Sayana Press, Depo provides three months of protection and is relatively easy for clinic workers to administer. That is, if the community has a clinic.Sayana Press takes the benefits of Depo further in that it can be made available in even the smallest, most rural, and most poverty-stricken villages in Uganda. In those villages, which are the least likely to have clinics, village health teams (VHTs) can step in and help with distribution.VHTs, which have been around since the early 2000s, are part of a government project to train locals in rural villages to share knowledge and distribute basic health tools, such as condoms and malaria-fighting mosquito nets. These volunteers drive, bike, or walk to health centers to get these supplies for their communities, and the idea is that they will pick up Sayana Press when they do so, saving women the trouble.It hasn’t been totally seamless. “When it rains, the roads are bad and cannot be accessed,” one VHT reports . “The distance is very long to the health center. At times, the bicycle gets mechanical problems.”But the key here is that the new injection system is what makes distributing birth control in this way at all possible: Depo needs to be injected into the muscle, which requires skillful administration by another person. Sayana Press is injected just under the skin. What’s more, it’s tiny, doesn’t require assembly, and is easily disposable.Plus, many women like Sayana Press better: Because it’s injected under the skin, it’s less painful than Depo. It also contains just two-thirds the progestin per dose of Depo, meaning its side effects may be less intense than those of Depo, which include irregular bleeding, weight gain, and headaches."I was using Depo before, but when Sayana came in, I changed," Lamwaka says. "The difference is that with Depo, it used to make me fat." She laughs. "When I came to Sayana, I don’t have any side effects."