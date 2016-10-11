Would You Inject Your Own Birth Control? These Women Already Are

To prove the method’s potential, PATH launched studies with around 380 participants in Uganda and 380 participants in neighboring Senegal — and the results so far are promising. While findings from Senegal are still forthcoming, most women in the studies in Uganda — around 95% of them — self-injected proficiently after just one training session, and even three months later when they reinjected on their own at home, says PATH’s Uganda program director Emmanuel Mugisha, PhD.



And now Sayana Press is on track to become the birth control method of choice in neighboring countries Niger and Burkina Faso, as well. Thanks to a unique partnership between PATH, Pfizer, and the health ministries of these countries, women like Warom and Lamwaka in certain communities across sub-Saharan Africa (a region home to 62% of the world’s maternal deaths in 2013) are currently using Sayana Press, as well, with use expanding to even more women soon.