Someone Famous Retweeted Me — & It Was Hell

Cernovich’s delivery was impeccable: He acted as if he were doing me a favor. He didn’t say anything mean, or directly challenge what I said — and he didn’t have to. He had an army of trolls who could do it for him. Within minutes, several people were tweeting at me, demanding to know what issue I had taken with Cernovich’s article.



Honestly, at first it was pretty exciting — nothing ever happens to me on Twitter! But from the back of the office, my coworker warned me in a singsong, “You poked the bear…”



He was right. Just 20 minutes later, I was doubly surprised to see that Cernovich had tweeted a picture of me.

