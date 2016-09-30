It's been three years since Justin Theroux's bulge went for a jog in that riveting scene from The Leftovers, but it feels as if it happened yesterday. The incident is certainly very present in the internet's memory, which has the unique ability to remember prominent male members.
It is also present for Justin Theroux, currently doing press for The Girl On The Train. In a recent interview with Elle, Theroux says he feels pretty embarrassed about the whole thing. More than that, the ordeal still plagues him.
"It's like having someone yank your shorts down in public. It doesn't feel great," he told the magazine. Yes, Justin Theroux feels that the internet pantsed him.
Theroux seems genuinely perturbed by the internet's fascination with his bulge, comparing the experience to having an "unflattering photo" taken. That's crazy — it's almost as if being objectified isn't exactly fun. Maybe he should talk to Susan Sarandon, Ariel Winter, or, you know, any other female celebrity.
In other news, Theroux also reveals in the interview that his go-to karaoke song is Pink's "Let's Get This Party Started." Forget the bulge — where's the in-depth think piece about that crucial piece of info?
