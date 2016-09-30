We've written extensively about how all the American Horror Story seasons are linked. But we didn't realize that Roanoke would be the Rosetta Stone through which we can decode everything that creator Ryan Murphy has been playing with all along. At least, according to eagle-eyed redditor danielsk1.
His theory basically says that each episode of this season directly corresponds to a previous season. For example, we've told you how the first episode links to Murder House. Episode 2, naturally, had echoes of Asylum all over it. And, the redditor correctly predicted that witches would figure heavily in the third episode.
So where does that leave us? With a fourth episode dedicated to explaining the Motts and a fifth set in some kind of hotel. Danielsk1 predicts that only in the sixth episode will the true theme be revealed. That's pretty heady, and totally something Murphy would do.
Read the post below.
