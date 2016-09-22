Here's How American Horror Story: Roanoke Connects To Freak Show

If you'll enter our internet wayback machine and travel to the misty past of 2014, you'll recall an interview Ryan Murphy gave.
"They’re all connected," he told EW. "We’re just beginning to tell you how they’re connected. They’re all very separate but there’s clues every season that we’re now telling you how the different worlds are intertwined."
That was about Freak Show, the fourth season of the anthology series. Now, Murphy is back talking about how this season's Roanoke connects back. The showrunner and creator says that we'll see how murderous manchild Dandy Mott came to be.
“We explain how the Motts began which is funny,” Murphy tells EW.
Funny how, Ryan? Like a clown? The Motts amuse you?
And that's not all. “Many, many, many that you have not seen in years that you have wanted to see,” he says.
Well, then. Buckle up. Seemingly this season will be kind of a keystone through which we can begin to interpret all others. That raises the obvious question: How long will Murphy keep this going? Viewer appetite remains ravenous. Hopefully he'll keep tossing scraps of explanation our way.
