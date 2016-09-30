Westworld digs into how people behave when they think no one is watching.

When people arrive at Westworld, they slip into period-style digs and are then let loose on the town, to literally do whatever they want. "It's like Las Vegas, but with automatons," Joy explains. That might mean anything from bar fights and shoot-outs to the usual raping and pillaging behavior that we think of as synonymous with the Wild West. (Not everyone is there to get out of control, though — there's also an element of historical reenactment for more vanilla adventurers.)



Joy shores up her Vegas metaphor by bringing up how creepy it is to think of any place people go that's cordoned off from who they are in real life. "'What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas' — that’s actually a terrifying concept," she says. "Who are all these vacationers who want to go somewhere [where] it’s good that no one knows what they do while they’re there? What does that say about the lives they're living when they’re not in Vegas, and how truthful they’re being about them?" Now apply that same line of thinking to Westworld. Yikes, right?



Westworld reflects some chilling stuff about the real world.

Once upon a time, we talked about artificial intelligence as a far-off, distant prospect: These days, it's definitely not so. "In Silicon Valley, and other places, some of the most brilliant minds in the world are trying to actively develop AI. It's not a science-fiction story with the emphasis on fiction; it's something that's really happening," Joy says. "The minds involved in this are actively thinking about how we legislate this, how we govern this, what are the repercussions of creating a technology that, in its own way, could either subsume or redefine humanity and human culture."

