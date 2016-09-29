This Pumpkin Spice Nail Tutorial Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

If you thought the pumpkin spice trend had gone too far, then you clearly have yet to see this video.
YouTube user twi_star took things to the next level by using pumpkin pie spice, a.k.a. literal pumpkin spice, and applying it to her nails just like you would any other polish. Aside from the fact that it looked a little gloopy, it totally worked. Just be careful of the mess.
She began with a coat of perhaps the most pumpkin-y color you'll ever see: OPI’s It’s a Piazza Cake. Over that, she applied a top coat, and as it was drying (but still tacky) she dipped her nails in a bowl of pumpkin spice. After doing some minor cleanup with a brush, her pumpkin spice nails were complete.
Will everyone be rocking pumpkin spice nails any time soon? Well, probably not. As twi_star points out, they kind of look like elephant poop, and when you add a top coat over the spice, it turns into a dark, muddy mess. However, it's definitely filled with the fall spirit.
Plus, the next time you want to indulge your crazy pumpkin spice impulses, you can justify that at least you're not doing this.
