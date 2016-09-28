Janet Jackson Steps Out For The First Time After Pregnancy Announcement

Janet Jackson went shopping on Tuesday afternoon and "Rhythm Nation" fans got a peek at the singer's pregnancy glow. Jackson, 50, is expecting her first child.
According to Entertainment Tonight, the singer was with her bodyguard, assistant, and two others as she stepped out to visit a baby boutique in London. She wore casual clothes — sweatpants and a sweatshirt — but definitely had a pregnancy glow.
According to Entertainment Tonight, the singer was with her bodyguard, assistant, and two others as she stepped out to visit a baby boutique in London. She wore casual clothes — sweatpants and a sweatshirt — but definitely had a pregnancy glow.
Since announcing her pregnancy in May, Jackson has been rather low-key with details. She married Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana in 2012.
According to ET's sources, Jackson was in the store for a total of 45 minutes and was particularly interested in strollers.
Based on the date of her announcement, ET predicted that Jackson's baby should arrive around December.
See photos from the outing, below:
According to ET's sources, Jackson was in the store for a total of 45 minutes and was particularly interested in strollers.
Based on the date of her announcement, ET predicted that Jackson's baby should arrive around December.
See photos from the outing, below:
Advertisement