Cookie on Empire has a pretty spectacular track record when it comes to getting what she wants; unfortunately, she hasn't been as lucky in love. So, when it came time to cast a new romantic interest for her character, actress Taraji P. Henson stepped in with a suggestion: Taye Diggs.
"I had never worked with Taye before. It was like, why not?" she told E! News at the Empire premiere.
For his part, Diggs is excited about his new gig. He tells The Wrap that he and Henson and co-star Terrence Howard are all close friends and he relishes the opportunity to work with them on the Fox drama. "Nothing beats working with friends because the chemistry is already there. There’s no need for nerves because I’m familiar with these people, in front of and behind the camera," he says.
So how will Digg's character, a Harvard-educated politician, and Cookie find their way together? It won't be easy, at least according to what Henson told E! News. Cookie's been hurt and it is going to take a minute for her to fully invest in a new relationship. "What you will see is the realness of when a woman gets her heart broken so much... The next guy, you know, it's a little harder for them," she explained.
No surprise that Henson and Diggs' characters are keeping it real. We all know that's how Cookie rolls.
