There's A Deeper Meaning Behind The Black Moon

With that in mind, many take this as an opportunity to reset. Whether you wish to give something a second chance or to start completely anew, the new moon is a great time to reflect upon making these types of changes in your life. It could be a major shift (like a big move or proposal) or a minor adjustment to how you already live.So, this Friday's black moon offers the rare chance to experience all of this twice, when it once again imbues your choices with optimism and faith. More than anything, its energy encourages you to trust yourself.With all this said, there are those within Paganism who don't really observe the black moon at all. This is a matter of personal beliefs. If you've always felt compelled to set intentions for your life's progress during the full moon, you may not feel as strong a connection during the new moon. But, if you've never felt prepared to reflect much around the full moon, here's your chance see if the new moon is more your speed.In addition to those who don't do anything in particular for the black moon, there are also people who believe it's actually a sign of the end of days . As you might have guessed, that's not true. In fact, just about all of us have lived through multiple black moons already. They actually come around approximately every two and a half years , so they aren't nearly as rare as some might make them out to be.In conversations about the moon, superstitions will often abound . Like we said, it comes down to your own interpretation. But, we feel confident in our interpretation, which is that after this Friday's intention-setting, you'll feel a new sense of preparedness to take on the world.