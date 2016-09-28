How much would it cost to have Paris Hilton DJ your party? Well, if you're Serbian folk singer Ceca, around the cost of a nice Ferrari. The heiress was reportedly paid $300,000 for her appearance in Serbia this week.
The Daily Mail and Perez Hilton have noted that Ceca, who is a popular folk singer in the Balkans, is the widow of the late warlord Arkan. Assasinated in 2000, Arkan was a sort of Serbian Whitey Bulger. He was on Interpol's most wanted list in the 1970s and '80s for his crimes in Europe and commanded a paramilitary force in the Yugoslav War. Ceca was a well-regarded folk singer before she met and married him. Today, she is referred to as the "mother of Serbia" for her enormous popularity.
It's been 16 years since Arkan's death, and though his legacy remains, this is all rather tangential to Paris Hilton, the reality star and once-upon-a-time singer. (Let's not forget "The Stars Are Blind.")
That being said, Hilton made sure to have a lot of bodyguards on hand when she hit up Ceca's soirée. In the past, Hilton has expressed concerns about her safety overseas. In a July interview with the Mail, she said, in response to attacks in Europe perpetrated by ISIS, "I’m constantly moving around from one country to another, and I’m a famous person who could be a definite target for an attack and that is something that sometimes terrifies me."
In an Instagram posted after the performance, Hilton thanked her security team for their protection. The photo features six — yes, six — burly bodyguards. We hope it was a good party.
