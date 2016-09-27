Two Of Your Favorite Game Of Thrones Actors Posted An Amazing Selfie

LOOK OUT FOR THIS ONE! Bella Ramsey portrays Lyanna Mormont with such a strength, authority and coolness! She also stars in a upcomming BBC/ Netflix show called The Worst Witch! She's super cool and a highly professional actor in the age of 11! Can't tell you if our characters meet or not this season - but I can tell you this: you have SO much to look forward to in season 7! Hallelujaaaaa!

A photo posted by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on Sep 26, 2016 at 12:42pm PDT