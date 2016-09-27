Two Of Your Favorite Game Of Thrones Actors Posted An Amazing Selfie

Winter is still a long ways' off, but we have some Game of Thrones selfies to keep us warm. Tormund Giantsbane and Lyanna Mormont, two of anyone's favorite Northerners, posed for a selfie posted to Kristofer Hivju's Instagram.
Hivju plays Tormund, and actress Bella Ramsey plays Mormont. We can only imagine the power of their pairing on the show. You have Mormont, the undeniable people's champ and leader of warriors. And then you have Tormund, who is definitely comfortable around powerful women.
Their pairing seems almost too natural. Maybe Lyanna is trapped in a combat situation and saved by Tormund. Maybe she stabs a soldier in the back as he's about to do away with the Wildling. Or, shit, maybe they fight back-to-back in some Southern throne room. The possibilities are truly endless.
"Can't tell you if our characters meet or not this season - but I can tell you this: you have SO much to look forward to in season 7!" Hivju writes.
Hivju plays Tormund, and actress Bella Ramsey plays Mormont. We can only imagine the power of their pairing on the show. You have Mormont, the undeniable people's champ and leader of warriors. And then you have Tormund, who is definitely comfortable around powerful women.
Their pairing seems almost too natural. Maybe Lyanna is trapped in a combat situation and saved by Tormund. Maybe she stabs a soldier in the back as he's about to do away with the Wildling. Or, shit, maybe they fight back-to-back in some Southern throne room. The possibilities are truly endless.
"Can't tell you if our characters meet or not this season - but I can tell you this: you have SO much to look forward to in season 7!" Hivju writes.
LOOK OUT FOR THIS ONE! Bella Ramsey portrays Lyanna Mormont with such a strength, authority and coolness! She also stars in a upcomming BBC/ Netflix show called The Worst Witch! She's super cool and a highly professional actor in the age of 11! Can't tell you if our characters meet or not this season - but I can tell you this: you have SO much to look forward to in season 7! Hallelujaaaaa!
Advertisement