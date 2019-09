It's hard to believe it's already been four years since Dr. Cuddy gave the original power-posing TED Talk . (Now, with over 36 million views, it's one of the most-watched TED Talks of all time.) During that time, countless blogs and self-helpers have peddled the talk's main claim — that posing in certain ways can manipulate your brain's chemistry and fool you into having more self-confidence.The original idea can be traced back to Dr. Carney's 2010 study , which she published alongside Dr. Cuddy and Andy J. Yap, PhD. However, there's one big problem: In the intervening years, as the blog posts kept coming, it seems like Dr. Carney hasn't found much other evidence that the technique actually works: "As evidence has come in over these past 2+ years, my views have updated to reflect the evidence," she writes. "As such,." (Emphasis hers.)Of course, if you feel like power-posing works for you , feel free to keep doing it; it's certainly not going to hurt you. But there's really no good evidence it's going to make you into the #girlboss of your dreams either. For that, you'll have to turn to your grit, great work ethic, and epic smarts — we're sure you have it in you either way.