These 2000s Movies DIDN'T Stand The Test Of Time

Have you ever re-watched an old movie and cringed?



Maybe you were watching Breakfast at Tiffany's and Mickey Rooney's overtly racist Asian stereotype made you sit slack-jawed while staring at the screen. Maybe you were watching Goldfinger and couldn't believe Sean Connery actually slapped a woman on the ass to dismiss her while saying, "Man talk."



The good news? Those films are so old — made back in the '60s. As time has moved forward, we've become so much more progressive with our filmmaking, right? Right? Wrong.



You need only go back to the early 2000s to find movies that are equally sexist, racist, and homophobic. In fact, it's so awful that it makes you wonder if they were making movies in the 2000s just to offend people.



From Dude, Where's My Car to Win A Date With Tad Hamilton — we've rounded up early 2000s movies that seemed like a good idea at the time, but in hindsight are totally deplorable. Click ahead and prepare to cringe.

