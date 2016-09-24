Miley Cyrus has never been one for subtlety. Whether she’s raising eyebrows at awards shows or just casually talking about her dreams of going into space, she is always reminding us that there are ways to do whatever everyone else is doing, but louder, bolder, and loaded with more glitter. On Friday, she showed her love for Billy Idol in characteristic Miley fashion.
Idol invited Cyrus onstage to sing his hit, “Rebel Yell,” at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. She was obviously excited, yelling, “"Singing with Billy fucking Idol, let's do it!"
In front of a fiery backdrop, she debuted her Idol-inspired outfit and solidified her place as “world’s biggest Billy Idol fan and/or motorcycle culture purist.” She was wearing a leather jacket and vintage tee with his face on it paired with leather pants and sunglasses — both had his name written on them.
However, the performance was not overshadowed by all the leather, rhinestones, and fire. Cyrus’ powerhouse vocals shined and the pair seemed comfortable and excited to be sharing the stage. We are here for more Idol-Cyrus collaborations. Whether musical or sartorial, they will certainly be exciting.
THEY SOUND SO SWEET! Loving the true rock n' roll of @MileyCyrus and @BillyIdol #iHeartFestival pic.twitter.com/SUzfeehECq— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) September 24, 2016
