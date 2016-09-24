Coffee lovers of the world, get ready. We have news that might make even a die-hard caffeine addict à la Lorelai Gilmore jump up and down in excitement. National Coffee Day is coming up this Thursday, September 29, and Dunkin' Donuts wants to help you celebrate.
How, you ask, your java-craving hands practically shaking in excitement? By offering you a cup of its classic coffee on the super, super-cheap. All you have to do to get one is walk into a Dunkin' Donuts restaurant and ask for it. Well, that, and try to stop yourself from spilling said coffee all over yourself in excitement, of course.
Onto the details: To celebrate 66 years in the coffee and doughnuts (er, donuts) business, Dunkin' Donuts will offer customers any medium-sized cup of their signature hot coffee for the special price of 66 cents this Thursday. And in case you'd like to share your love of this especially inexpensive cup of Joe with your friends, Dunkin' will also be offering a one-day-only National Coffee Day Snapchat Geofilter.
We recommend pairing both with one of Dunkin's two brand-new fall doughnut flavors and getting there a bit earlier than normal to avoid the lines.
