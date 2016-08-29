Whether you're more of a "doughnut" or a "donut" type of person, this major news is going knock your sweets-loving socks off: Dunkin' Donuts has released not one, but two brand-new flavors to its fall lineup. And now, we're all team "donut."
First up is the Reese's Peanut Butter Square (a returning fan favorite). This square-shaped donut is filled with decadent Reese's buttercreme and then finished off with chocolate icing and an orange drizzle. (Just like a damn Reese's cup.)
Next, we have the Caramel Apple Croissant Donut. This croissant-donut hybrid is glazed, drizzled in caramel sauce, and stuffed with an apple filling. Croissant donuts, FTW.
Beginning today, participating Dunkin' locations across the nation will be offering up these fall treats for a limited time. So despite the fact we're still dressing for summer, we're going full-on fall when it comes to food.
