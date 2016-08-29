Dunkin' Donuts Is Launching Two New Fall Doughnut Flavors Today

Elizabeth Buxton
Whether you're more of a "doughnut" or a "donut" type of person, this major news is going knock your sweets-loving socks off: Dunkin' Donuts has released not one, but two brand-new flavors to its fall lineup. And now, we're all team "donut."

First up is the Reese's Peanut Butter Square (a returning fan favorite). This square-shaped donut is filled with decadent Reese's buttercreme and then finished off with chocolate icing and an orange drizzle. (Just like a damn Reese's cup.)
Photo: Courtesy of Dunkin' Donuts.
Next, we have the Caramel Apple Croissant Donut. This croissant-donut hybrid is glazed, drizzled in caramel sauce, and stuffed with an apple filling. Croissant donuts, FTW.
Photo: Courtesy of Dunkin' Donuts.
Beginning today, participating Dunkin' locations across the nation will be offering up these fall treats for a limited time. So despite the fact we're still dressing for summer, we're going full-on fall when it comes to food.
