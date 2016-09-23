Wait, what? American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy just dropped a bomb on viewers — who are currently caught up in AHS season six, My Roanoke Nightmare. Apparently, Murphy has been working on a "secret season" of the show for some time now, and only one other person knows about it.
“It’s my secret season,” Murphy told Entertainment Weekly in this week's American Horror Story cover story. “I’ve been working with a writer on a season that only he and I know. It’s like a two-year project that we’ll continue to work on the sly and not tell anybody." In true AHS fashion, Murphy didn't tell EW when the season will air, what it will be about, or who it will star. "I don’t know when it will [air] but it’s also an experiment,” he continued. "We might get them done and shoot them on the sly and drop it.”
Well, we know it's not going to be the next season. While FX hasn't yet ordered a season seven, it's likely they will —and Murphy already has a vision for it, reports EW. We presume it will star his perennial favorites, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Lily Rabe. As for the plot? We're not even going to try to guess. If the "Dante's Inferno" theory holds true, then the secret season could represent another of the three circles of hell that will remain at the end of this season. (Limbo, anger, heresy, and violence are the only ones left; Roanoke Nightmare hasn't been categorized left.) Let the manic theorizing begin!
