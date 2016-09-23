Exes Demi Lovato & Joe Jonas Got Stuck In An Elevator For 4 Hours

Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas' latest adventure is straight out of a rom-com. Two former flames get stuck in an elevator for hours, rekindle their romance, and emerge stronger than ever. Unfortunately for Camp Rock 'shippers, only the elevator part actually happened.
Jonas' Snapchat informed fans that he and ex-girlfriend Lovato had been "stuck in here for four hours" — here being an elevator ahead of their L.A. concert. The former boy bander's DNCE bandmates Cole Whittle and JinJoo Lee also appear in the footage. If you're going to be trapped with your ex, it's good to have backup.
Incidentally, getting stuck in elevators seems to be the latest Snapchat trend. Kendall and Kylie Jenner recently documented their Fashion Week rescue operation. At least this time the celebs appear to have kept their cool and didn't shriek every time they felt something move.
Are building managers just screwing around with celebrities? Might be time to start taking the stairs, kids.
