Why Did Demi Just Swap Nick Jonas Out For Big Bro Joe?

Later this month, Demi Lovato will be performing a special concert in Los Angeles for Marriott Reward Members, accompanied by a Jonas brother. But her partner might not be the Jonas you expect.
Joe Jonas will be taking the stage with Lovato for the private concert, People reports, though she's spent the summer touring with his younger brother, Nick. The elder Jonas has already made an appearance at one of Nick and Lovato's concerts early on in their Future Now tour. But the September 22 Marriott performance seems to be happening without Nick.
Lovato and Joe dated back in 2010 and have remained friends even after their split. "I don't think of her as an ex," Jonas explained in an interview with E! News. "We're really good friends. We've gone through so much together and we're really close now."
Lovato and Nick's tour will be winding down this month. They'll perform their last official Future Now concert on September 17 in Inglewood, California.
