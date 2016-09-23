Awkward school photos, we've taken a few. That's why we can't help but sympathize with the doozy Kristen Bell pulled out on The Late Late Show Wednesday night.
The Good Place actress spoke with host James Corden about playing baseball on an all-boys team as a child.
"I was pretty scrappy," she admitted.
According to Bell, she was able to fit in thanks to her mullet haircut.
"My mother made sure that I would not take any flak from anybody because she gave me a real disastrous sort of haircut to make sure I fit in with the boys," she shared as Corden pulled out photographic evidence of the 'do in question. "She took the bangs past the ear, past the forehead, past the ear, all the way down to the back, which I believe we now call a mullet. So I never had any problems because everyone thought I was one of the little boys."
"She basically made you look like the kid from Jerry Maguire," Corden quipped.
Ouch. Let he or she who didn't spend at least part of the '80s with a dodgy haircut cast the first stone.
