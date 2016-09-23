Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In October

Double check the calendar: It's officially fall. The leaves are changing, Halloween is looming, and cuffing season is just around the corner. What does that mean for your binge-watching plans? A new assortment of Netflix picks is on the way, including an array of gloriously simplistic romantic comedies.



There are plenty of classic performances worth your time, like Audrey Hepburn as the original New York influencer in Breakfast at Tiffany's, and Gregory Peck as a dashing magazine reporter who goes undercover to expose New York's anti-Semitism in Gentleman's Agreement. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days joins the streaming site's long list of Matthew McConaughey gems. Regina King just won another Emmy, so it feels incumbent upon us to revisit one of her greatest roles: Hilary Duff's no-nonsense fairy godmother in A Cinderella Story.



Save the spooky dramas for the end of the month. Fall's cool breeze is coming fast, so sip your cider and turn on any one of these Netflix treasures.

