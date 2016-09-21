On Monday, Kellogg's recalled 10,000 Nutri-Grain Whole Wheat Waffles packages that were potentially contaminated. And on Wednesday, Blue Bell Creameries issued a recall for the same reason.
The company is concerned that 2,000 cases of cookie dough used in its ice cream could contain listeria. The cookie dough was supplied by Aspen Hills Inc. and used in ice cream made in Brenham, Texas and Sylacauga, Alabama.
Blue Bell is recalling its Blue Bell Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough half gallons and pints as well as its Blue Bell Cookie Two Step half gallons, according to a statement on its website.
The recalled ice cream was made in the Alabama plant and distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Listeria can be fatal for children and older people and can cause complications for pregnant women. For healthy people, it can lead to fever, vomiting, and diarrhea.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we are issuing a voluntary recall on two ice cream flavors," Blue Bell Creameries tweeted.
Out of an abundance of caution, we are issuing a voluntary recall on two ice cream flavors. https://t.co/KYfdTUWsPJ— Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) September 21, 2016
Blue Bell also instructed customers in a statement on its website: "Consumers should not eat the recalled products and are encouraged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund." So, if Blue Bell cookie dough is your ice cream of choice, try a different flavor or another brand this time.
